Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Dec. 22, 2023

Burgers With Buck Mr. Everything Cafe: "Good Day Atlanta" anchor, Buck Lanford is on a quest to find the best burgers in Atlanta. This week he visits a Vine City staple Mr. Everything Cafe for a taste of everything including their burger. For more information click here.

Falcons Friday: In honor of our Inspire Change game coming up on December 24th, we’d love to recognize the dedication to civil rights by one of our Falcons player’s family. If you didn’t know, Micah Abernathy, Atlanta Falcon's Safety, is the grandson of Ralph David Abernathy Sr., an impactful civil rights leader in Atlanta.

His family created a foundation called the Ralph David Abernathy III Foundation that purchased the Historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church to provide the Westside community with a place to gather, celebrate and maintain activism. For more information click here.https://theabernathycenter.org/

‘Smothered’ on TLC: SMOTHERED on TLC is back with pairs that are closer than ever. India, 59, and her son-in-law Trevor, 37. join the show and the Atlanta duo make history this season by becoming the first mother-in-law and son-in-law to be featured on the show. For more information click here.

Tackling Grief: He walked away from a successful NFL career after the suicide of his close friend and teammate steered his life in a different direction. Through his own journey with grief, he found a new purpose to help others struggling with their mental health. Entrepreneur, mental health advocate, and author, Brandon Siler, joins Joanne Feldman on "Good Day Atlanta," to talk about how to handle grief during this holiday season. For more information on Brandon Siler click here.