Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: December 21, 2020

Alyse, Paul, and Sharon celebrate "Christmas in Atlanta": A lot of holiday traditions are on hold this year — but we couldn’t let the season pass by without offering up our annual Good Day Atlanta Christmas song. And after two years of Paul Milliken-Alyse Eady duet recordings, we decided to turn the act into a trio, adding Sharon Lawson to the mix!

This year’s original song is called "Christmas in Atlanta," and premiered on Good Day Atlanta Monday morning.

Design tips with celebrity designer Thom Filicia: It’s hard to believe that it was this year when we met up with Thom Filicia at the Cathedral Antiques Show in Buckhead, at which he was one of the keynote speakers. A lot has changed since January — but Filicia says if we’ve learned anything in 2020, it’s the need to be organized at home.

"Right now, our homes or apartments — where we live — are basically everything to us. They’re our schools, they’re our offices, they’re our gyms, they’re our restaurants, they’re our theatres. We are doing everything in our homes and more."

The celebrity interior designer says with the added stress (and clutter) of the holidays being organized at home is key.

Advertisement

"I think one of the most important things is really keeping yourself organized. And really thinking about how to make your holidays cohabitate with all of the things that your home has now become. And one of the best ways to do that is really keeping yourself organized with boxes. Beautiful boxes that you can keep your work stuff in, your gym stuff in … having beautiful storage containers and boxes to keep things organized."

Filicia says the same principle applies to trays; he advises using multiple trays for various tasks (puzzles, schoolwork, office work) so that surfaces including dining room tables and coffee tables can be easily transformed. Filicia says another key component to interior design — one that’s often overlooked — is lighting.

"I say, ‘All you need is a dimmer and a dream,’" he said, laughing. "Everyone should really have a minimum of five layers of light in a room. Five sources of light. You want to have overhead light, you want to have mid-level lamp light, and the low light … rather than depending on one source or two sources of light to light up the whole room, everything’s working concert and you can dim it down."

For more information on Thom Filicia’s current projects and more of his design tips, you can click over to his websites here and here or follow him on Instagram.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us to talk about the latest Covid-19 news: They are rare but there have been reports of severe allergic reactions to the Covid-19 vaccine. Should you be concerned? Dr. Neil Winawer for Emory School of Medicine joins us with the latest information. For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his Instagram Q&A follow him @neilwinawer .

Berto Colon joins us to talk about his role in the hit STARZ series "Power Book Two: Ghost": Berto Colon plays Lorenzo Tejada, a villain who is married to Mary J. Blige's character, Monet Tejada on the hit STARZ series "Power Book Two: Ghost." He joins Good Day to talk about his role and upcoming projects. For more information on Berto Colon follow him on Instagram @elbertocolon.

Davien Harlis talks "Some Kind of Christmas" on Good Day Atlanta: He's a writer, director, and actor who shines on the screen. Triple threat Davien Harlis delivers a little holiday cheer in his latest film, "Some Kind of Christmas." The film is about a young man who breaks his tradition and goes home for the holidays, but after an unexpected breakup, he creates the perfect "Ken" to bring home to meet the family. For more information on Davien Harlis follow him on Instagram @act1scene2.