Good Day Atlanta viewer information December 17, 2020

A look back at the must-have toys of Christmas Past: Tom Wright was born with the "collector’s gene."

"Just had to collect something, and I collected coins, rocks, and toys, because they were just my passion. I’ve been a collector since I could walk."

Decades later, the Woodstock businessman is the owner of The Wright Stuff Records & Collectibles, a shop where he can share his passion with others…not to mention continue to indulge a bit himself. Located on Main Street in downtown Woodstock, The Wright Stuff is basically one big Ghost of Christmas Past, packed with the "must-have" toys, records, comic books, and baseball cards of yesteryear.

Wright says most of the store’s inventory is made up of items he’s amassed over the years. "Before stores closed down, I would go in and buy them out," Wright explains. "A lot of these toys hung on the shelves. So, we would go in in the early 70s and just buy them off the shelves and put them away." That means many of the vintage toys are in mint condition and their original packaging, making them highly prized by collectors.

Wright also buys entire collections from the general public, especially record collections: "Everybody’s into playing them now. So, we get records in and we clean them, we inspect them, we check them, we research them. Then we put them in a protective sleeve and put them out for sale."

So, was there one toy you always wanted for Christmas but never get under the tree? Chances are Tom Wright has it or can find it. And making those long-awaited wishes come true is what Wright says keeps that "collector’s gene" working all year round.

Soaring Santas, Mistletoe Missles, and Sky-Rocketing Snowmen fill the air in holiday competition show that give 2020 a sendoff it deserves. Two Georgia Tech Students, Cameron Ragan and Rebecca Geil are part of "Rocket Around the Xmas Tree," on Discovery Channel. For more information click here.

Reality TV's favorite Vet from NATGEO Wild wants you to have a Happy Paw-Liday: The Incredible Doctor POL is ringing in the season with a message about your four leggeed friends and family this holiday. With some tips on how to keep them happy and safe. Joining us right now with that and more on the show is Doctor Pol.

Skye Estroff joins us to talk about a holiday food trend that is making a splash: You may have seen "Hot Chocolate Bombs" on social media this winter. The latest food trend features chocolate balls, with cocoa powder and mashmallallows inside, that explore when you pour hot milk over them. Atlanta Food Expert, Skye Estroff joins us now, with more on this fun way to jazz up your hot chocolate. For more information follow Skye Estroff on Instarams @skye.estroff .