Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: December 15, 2023

Great news, "LEGO Masters" fans: your favorite brick-building competition series is back next week with a special holiday gift!

The two-night "LEGO Masters: Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular" will air Monday, Dec. 18 and Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. right here on FOX, pairing up four celebrities with former contestants in a series of holiday-themed challenges.

So, here are your contestants for the two-night special: Season 3’s David Guedes and comedian Rob Riggle, Season 2’s Caleb Schilling and Atlanta’s own NeNe Leakes, Season 1’s Krystle Starr and former pro football player Marshawn Lynch, and Season 2’s Randall Wilson and television personality Kelly Osbourne! Each of the teams is playing for charity, but that doesn’t mean the competition is any less intense; challenges include building drivable snowplows and motorized holiday trains!

Speaking of Kelly Osbourne, we recently caught up with the former "Fashion Police" star here in Atlanta, and got some inside scoop not only on the holiday special, but also her favorite Christmas memories. Click the video player in this article to check out our interview!

