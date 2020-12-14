Good Day Atlanta viewer information December 14, 2020

Marietta family business “rooted” in holiday tradition: Family trees comes in all shapes and sizes. But for the Weatherby family of Marietta, the tree is definitely a big, festive evergreen.

"My earliest memories are actually sitting in the office with my mom,” says Gabby Weatherby. "I would sit there and play computer games and pass out candy canes.”

Gabby Weatherby grew up on her family’s famed Metro Atlanta Christmas tree lots — a tradition for both her family and many others for several decades.

"My great-grandfather, L.S. Weatherby, started the first Christmas tree lot in 1963,” she says. "He went to Texas and saw the first free-standing Christmas tree lot, and was like, ‘That's a great idea.’ So, he brought it back.”

L.S. Weatherby’s son Renay helped grow the business — as did his own two sons — until Weatherby lots dotted Metro Atlanta like Christmas lights. But in 2012, following a tough hit by the recession and Renay’s move to Florida, the family closed up shop.

But the nearly 50 years of stories lived on.

"All I've ever heard was ‘Christmas trees, Christmas trees, Christmas trees,’ ever since I started dating Gabby,” says Gabby’s boyfriend, Chase Stone. And hearing all those stories gave Stone an idea.

"I said, ‘Hey, why don't we do it this year? I've got the free time, my business is going to slow down. You know, I'm a business that's ten months out of the year. The other two months could be Christmas trees.’”

The rest of the family jumped at the chance to bring back their lot to Metro Atlanta, and on Black Friday, the Weatherby Christmas Tree tradition was reborn. This year’s lot is located at 731 Whitlock Avenue, in the parking lot of Supershow Fireworks. Not only is the new lot bringing the Weatherby family back to its roots — they say their goal is to also help other local families brighten up a difficult year.

Says Gabby Weatherby, “If we're going to do it, I guess this year's the year. It's been a rough one, and I think it's great to bring back a little ‘Merry’…to Marietta."

Lauren Holly talks new series “Tiny Pretty Things”: Daytime Emmy nominee Lauren Holly headlines the new Netflix series “Tiny Pretty Things” — but don’t be fooled by the title. According to the actress, the drama surrounding her dance instructor character can get really big…and really ugly.

"She's complicated. She was a Prima Ballerina in her day, and now she's trying to put that era behind and everything that she went through and trying to stay relevant and be the director of this academy which — up until now — has mostly been a job for a man. And so, she has to use whatever tools she has in her tool-belt to keep it going."

Set at an elite Chicago dance academy, “Tiny Pretty Things” is based on a young adult novel by Sona Charaipotra and Dhonielle Clayton and hits the streaming giant today. Filming on the show wrapped up last December, before the coronavirus pandemic shut down productions around the world. But Holly says she’s since been back to work on another series, and it’s a very different experience.

"To be honest, on set I felt very safe. Because we were tested constantly, and we were kind of kept in bubbles that they were only certain people allowed to touch me, and those people were always tested, and so it felt good there.”

Holly first gained major recognition on the long-running soap “All My Children,” before landing the role of Maxine Stewart on the critically acclaimed series “Picket Fences.” And with so many shows “re-booting” lately, Holly says she’d be thrilled by the chance to reunite with her “Picket Fence” castmates.

"Listen, that was one of my favorites in my career. I reference it a lot talking about 'Tiny Pretty Things' because it had a certain magic dust on it, from the minute we started filming 'Picket Fences,’ and I feel like 'Tiny' has that, as well. I would love it. Because I loved all of them. And it was such a great show. And David E. Kelley is such a great writer, that it would be fun. I think we should. I'd like to see where Max is now."

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us with the latest developments on Covid-19 and the vaccine: For more information on Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine or his Coronavirus Q&A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

Create your own Holiday Charcuterie Board with Brittany Sharp: Celebrity Event Planner, Brittany Sharp joins us with tips on creating your own Holiday Charcuterie Board. For more information on Brittany Sharp or The Sharp Standard click here.

Meagan Holder on "Good Day Atlanta" with a preview of OWN's "Cooking Up Christmas.:" Tis the season for holiday cheer. And OWN TV is featuring a new movie "Cooking Up Christmas," that is about a chef who gets fired weeks before Christmas, she reluctanlty takes a job with a pro athlete who's also a single father. And the drama unfolds as the two try to navigate the holiday season, while exploring the possibility of a new beginning. "Good Day Atlanta's" Sharon Lawson talks to the star's of the film, Lamman Rucker and Meagan Holder about the festive movie. For more information click here.

Radio host Mani Millss joins us via Skype with the latest on "Sister Act 3." For more information on Mani Mills follow her on Instagram @manimillss .