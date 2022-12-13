Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 13, 2022

Skating through history at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards:

From stepping into the masterpieces painted by Vincent Van Gogh to kneeling before the Queen in the world of "Bridgerton," we’ve spent some really memorable mornings at Atlanta’s Pullman Yards.

And now that colder temperatures are returning to Georgia this weekend, we've decided to add to that list by lacing up our skates and demonstrating our gold medal-worthy skills on the property’s newest season attraction!

This morning, we lived out our Olympic dreams on the Pullman Yards ice skating rink, which opened in late November and is scheduled to remain operational through February. The open-air rink is currently open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and for adults 16 years old and up from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for kids under the age of 15 — and on Tuesdays, visitors can score $2 off skate rentals and $2 parking!

Of course, ice skating can really work up an appetite — and that’s where the marshmallow bar comes in. Yes, you read that correctly: marshmallow bar! One of the famous Pullman Yards shipping containers has been filled with various marshmallows flavors, ready for use in s’mores and drinks.

The rink is just the latest chapter in the storied history of Pullman Yards, which was originally built in the early 1900s by Pratt Engineering and used for the production of fertilizer bombs during World War I. Purchased by the Pullman Company in 1926, the historic property was then used to repair passenger and cargo cars for many years. Today, of course, it’s become an entertainment destination, hosting immersive exhibits, live concerts, and more.

For more information on Pullman Yards and the ice skating rink, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting in a few practice laps on the ice!

Zoe Oli is giving 1,000 of her "Beautiful Curly Me" dolls away this holiday season to young girls in need: Zoe Oli has partnered with several nonprofit organizations including Atlanta Children's Shelter, Atlanta Mission, Partners for Southern Equity, Girls Who Brunch Tour and others to distribute the dolls. A sixth-grader, author and entrepreneur, Oli is the CEO of Beautiful Curly Me, an Atlanta-based mission-driven toy company empowering girls through natural hair dolls, puzzles and storybooks. She runs a six-figure business in the xith grade. For more information on her dolls and initiative click here.

"MasterChef Junior" alum Jasmine Stewart demos gingerbread pancakes: Jasmine is the winner of "MasterChef Junior's" fifth season. When she took home the title at age 12, she became the first African-American winner of "MasterChef Junior" and the only contestant in the show’s history to win the show after having been eliminated. Jasmine was honored to work with both Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi, the judges of this FOX television show, as well as with Martha Stewart, Wolfgang Puck and many others. Since the show, Jasmine has stayed busy with speaking engagements, Camp MasterChef, an online BluPrint cooking class called "Jasmine’s Delightful Desserts", the Junior Chef Council for Great Wolf’s Lodge, and most recently was a part of the "MasterChef Junior Live" tour. Today, she shows us how to make gingerbread pancakes. For more on Jasmine visit her website here.

John Driskell Hopkins of the Zac Brown Band discuss new music and his Hop on a Cure initiative: On Dec. 15 at Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, Hopkins will be performing a selection of classic and brand-new Christmas songs with the JDH Orchestra and friends including Yacht Rock Revue, Debby Boone, Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls, Clay Cook of the Zac Brown Band, and Faith Hopkins. All ticket proceeds will benefit Hop On A Cure. To purchase your tickets click here.

Ally Lynn gives the latest in entertainment news: Janet Jackson announces her 2023 tour alongside Ludacris. Ally Lynn tells us the nearest city she'll visit, plus more. Keep up with Ally Lynn on social media @HeyAllyLynn