Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: August 27, 2026

College Football Hall of Fame hosts "Battle of the Bands" exhibit: It features more than 40 mixed-media paintings depicting Southern HBCU bands and their drum majors. The exhibit's opening is timed to the launch of the HBCU season, which happens Saturday when the Howard Bison take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at the 2026 Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff here in Atlanta at Center Park Stadium (the game will be televised nationally). The schools’ bands are scheduled to play during the zero quarter, at halftime, and in the fifth quarter.

Dolly Parton’s death highlights the grief we don’t always recognize: Dolly Parton’s death is prompting an outpouring of grief from generations of fans, including young people who may be grieving someone they never personally knew. Lisa Aman of Kate's club explains why this may be the case.

Nitro Circus 2.0 coming to Gwinnett Field in Lawrenceville: World-class daredevils bring jaw-dropping stunts to Lawrenceville's Gwinnett Field on Friday Aug, 28. Nitro Circus 2.0 Tour coming to Lawrenceville on August 28, featuring top-tier athletes and world-class daredevils in Freestyle Motocross, BMX, Skate, Scooter & more, bringing jaw-dropping stunts, never-been-done-tricks and unstoppable energy that wows fans of all ages.

Lisa Washington shares some delicious recipes: Food & lifestyle expert Lisa Washington shows some easy and delicious summer recipes. Get them on her website, here.

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in a dog named Garbanzo Bean.