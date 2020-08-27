Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 27, 2020

Cooling off with a trip to Georgia’s former capital: View here

"The Personal History of David Copperfield" stars talk to Katie Beasley on "Good Day Atlanta:" It's a classic tale with a twist. The new film, "The Personal History of David Copperfield" takes the Charles Dickens Novel, and brings it into the modern age, with a quirky film full of imagination and all star cast. Good Day's Katie Beasley sits down to chat with two of the stars, actors Dev Patel and Hugh Laurie as well as Director, Armando Iannucci for a preview. For more information click here.

Chef Alvin Cailan on Good Day Atlanta: He's a prominent Filipino Chef and the host of "The Burger Show." "Alvin Cailan" also penned the cookbook Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream. Chef Alvin Cailan joins us with a recipe for "AMBOY Bistek." For today's recipe see below. Click here for more information on Chef Alvin Cailan.

The Evolution of Bistek Serves 2 by Chef Alvin Cailan

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 (1½-pound) skirt steak, at room temp1 large onion, sliced

1 cup Homemade Beef Demi-Glace (recipe follows) or store-bought beef demi-glace

2 tablespoons Datu Puti or Silver Swan soy sauce

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1½ teaspoons kosher salt

1½ teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

Steamed Jasmine Rice

Heat a large sauté pan over high heat. Add the oil and heat until you see the oil ripple, about 30 seconds, then cut the heat to medium. Add the steak and sear until well browned and caramelized, about 4 minutes on each side. Transfer the steak to a cutting board and let rest for 20 minutes. Reserve all the fat in the pan.

Meanwhile, increase the heat to high and add the onion to the pan. Cook, stirring, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Cut the heat to medium. Add the demi-glace and cook, scraping up all the browned bits from the bottom of the pan, until the demi-glace is reduced by half, about 10 minutes. Add the soy sauce and lemon juice and cook, stirring, until the onion sauce is the consistency of a loose gravy, about 2 minutes. Season with the salt and pepper.Slice the steak against the grain into ½-inch-thick strips and plate. Spoon the onion sauce over the steak and serve right away with rice.



Homemade Beef Demi-Glace Makes about 1 cup by Alvin Cailan.

4 cups Homemade Beef Stock

In a medium saucepan, bring the stock to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cut the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the stock reduces to 1 cup, 3 to 4 hours. Use the demi-glace right away or refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Skye Estroff joins us to talk about end of summer ice cream sandwiches making a buzz at Atlanta restaurants. For more information on Skye Estroff follow her on Instagram @Skye.Estroff .