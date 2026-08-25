Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: August 25, 2026

Paul previews the Adult Big Wheel Club: It's a corporate team building concept that literally puts grownups on Big Wheels and lets them loose on a course designed to "rev up" communication skills, memory, and teamwork! Danny and Marta Walls created the business after buying a couple of adult-sized Big Wheels in 2016; they say the delighted reaction from the public made them realize they could create a business concept that would both help others and be a complete blast. And since the couple had both worked in corporate America and knew what worked — and didn’t work — in team building, Adult Big Wheel Club was born.

The health insurance checklist with Brandy Mabra: Brandy gives tips to parents and young adults on how and when they should transition healthcare benefits.

Valentino Dixon talks his journey before being exonerated: "The Prison Picasso" is an upcoming 5-part documentary that tells the true story of exoneree and artist Valentino Dixon. The documentary will release on September 15, on Valentino's website. Click here for more details.

Chef Gabriel Del Hoyo & Chef Gabriel Funderburg of FÜM: It's an engaging live demonstration based on the upcoming firm based on the late Anthony Bourdain "Tony". They shuck oysters on-air while sharing tips, techniques and stories about the food and restaurant culture Bourdain championed throughout his career. For more information on FÜM click here. Watch the trailer for "Tony," here.

Christina Ms. Basketball Granville with entertainment headlines: Reports of Pierre Thomas being on the mend, there's a new Wendy Williams documentary coming to streaming, and will there be a sequel to a popular 90s rom-com? Keep up with Christina on social media @Msbasketball1

Pet of the day: Furkids brings in a dog named Rio for adoption.