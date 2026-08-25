33-year-old bicyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A 33-year-old man was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in northwest Atlanta, according to police.
What we know:
Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Northside Drive NW and Deering Road NW in Atlanta.
Atlanta police officers responded to the location after a caller discovered the injured victim at the scene and reported the hit-and-run accident.
Officers located the 33-year-old man, who was alert and awake. Emergency responders took him to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.
Police confirmed the driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately following the collision.
What we don't know:
Police have not released a description of the vehicle that drove away from the scene.
Authorities have not publicly identified the victim or provided an updated status on his condition.
It remains unclear what led to the crash as the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Atlanta Police Department.