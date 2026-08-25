33-year-old bicyclist hospitalized after hit-and-run in northwest Atlanta

The Brief Officers responded to reports of a person struck near Northside Drive NW and Deering Road NW on Saturday night, police said. A 33-year-old bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that drove away from the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital alert and awake, according to police.



A 33-year-old man was hospitalized following a hit-and-run crash late Saturday night in northwest Atlanta, according to police.

What we know:

Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Northside Drive NW and Deering Road NW in Atlanta.

Atlanta police officers responded to the location after a caller discovered the injured victim at the scene and reported the hit-and-run accident.

Officers located the 33-year-old man, who was alert and awake. Emergency responders took him to a local hospital by ambulance for treatment.

Police confirmed the driver of the vehicle fled the scene immediately following the collision.

What we don't know:

Police have not released a description of the vehicle that drove away from the scene.

Authorities have not publicly identified the victim or provided an updated status on his condition.

It remains unclear what led to the crash as the investigation remains active and ongoing.