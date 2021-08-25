Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 25, 2021

Atlanta Dream host HBCU night Thursday in College Park:

After a month-long break for the Summer Olympic Games, the Atlanta Dream are back on the court at Gateway Center Arena in College Park. But before the Dream take on the Las Vegas Aces Thursday night, Good Day Atlanta got in a little practice time with the team.

The Dream wrap up a series of three straight home games Thursday night, facing off against the Las Vegas Aces at 7 p.m. at the Arena at Gateway Center. The game is also the Dream’s HBCU night, celebrating the legacy of the nation’s more than 100 Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Atlanta’s WNBA team (and three-time WNBA Eastern Conference Champions) announced its move to the 5,000-seat Arena at Gateway Center back in 2019, the same year the arena opened. The Arena at Gateway Center is located at 2330 Convention Center Concourse in College Park; tickets for Thursday night’s game start at $23 and are available for purchase online.

So, how did the Good Day Atlanta team performing during our morning "practice" session with the pros? Click the video player to find out!

National Geographic to premiere "9/11: One Day in America":

In remembrance of the attacks on Sept. 11 20 years ago, National Geographic will air a four-night limited documentary series that chronicles the events of that day - at times minute by minute - through gripping first-person narratives of the first responders and survivors who were there. Click here for more information.

Producer and radio host Rushion McDonald shares information regarding his HBCU College Day tour:

The tour will include free events for all high school juniors and seniors and will help young adults seeking a career or college education with job recruitment, entertainment, and scholarship opportunities. For more information on Rushion McDonald click here. For more information on how to register for the free events click here.

Maria More joins us from Hot 107.5 with tips on how to create a more sustainable self care routine: For more information on Maria More click here.

Advertisement

Pet of the day from Angels Among Us Pet Rescue: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet click here.