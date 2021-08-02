Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 2, 2021

Dr. Neil Winawer gives the latest on the COVID-19 Delta variant: Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine joins us live with the latest COVID-19 news. For more information on Dr. Winawer's live COVID-19 Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer

"Deidra Dukes Reports" on the state of our schools: Most Georgia students are returning to the classrooms this week, but everything isn't back to normal. Reporter Deidra Dukes gives us a sneak peek at the report she'll give this evening on FOX 5.

Lisa Washington gives back-to-school meal tips: School is back in session this week for many students. Whether it's digital or in person, each child needs a steady eating routine. Lisa Washington offers lunch ideas for your students.

Radio Host Amani Sams talks "King Richard" and Amanda Seales' vocal opinion of the film: The entire world knows tennis superstars Venus and Serena, but many don't know how they got their start. Will Smith will help bring that story to the light, as he will portray the ladies' father, Richard Williams, in a movie about how he pushed to have his daughters become the successful tennis stars they are today. It seems everyone isn't happy about that. Actress Amanda Seales took to Instagram to voice her disagreement with the choice. Amani Sams tells us what was said. You can follow her on Instagram @Amani_Sams