Good Day Atlanta viewer information April 7, 2020

City Winery Atlanta looks forward to the "future":

"Stay Home Now - Come Home to City Winery Soon" is the message from one of Atlanta's top performance venues, which has just announced its new Open to the Future concert series for the fall.

Concerts by R&B favorites Loose Ends, Keke Wyatt, and Eric Roberson are planned for September at City Winery Atlanta, the intimate restaurant, winery, and performance venue located at Ponce City Market. While City Winery locations across the country have been forced to close to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they've found new ways to serve customers; food and wine from City Winery may be delivered by GrubHub within 15 minutes of the Atlanta location, and wine is available for purchase online and free pickup in-store. City Winery is also asking for donations to its Employee Relief Fund, which so far has raised more than $35,000.

Another act booked to perform at City Winery Atlanta when the doors open again (for four shows October 26 and 27) is Arrested Development, the famed progressive hip-hop group which formed here in Atlanta and had massive hits with songs including "Tennessee," "People Everyday," and "Mr. Wendal." Original group member Speech spent the morning with Paul Milliken at City Winery Atlanta, talking about how social distancing is affecting artists and giving us a special performance of one of his group's biggest hits.

For more information on purchasing tickets to the upcoming shows or ordering wine from City Winery Atlanta, click here.

"Celebrity Ghost Stories" on A&E:

Advertisement

“Celebrity Ghost Stories” follows world-renowned psychic-medium Kim Russo as she brings some of the biggest names in entertainment back to the locations of their paranormal experiences for a reunion with the ghosts of their past.

Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady talks to Kim Russo about what to expect this season. For more information on "Celebrity Ghost Stories." For more information click here.

"Say Yes to the Dress" set to kick off new season:

Spring time is usually the kick off for wedding season, but due to the coronavirus many couples are having to make changes.

Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford checks in with Atlanta's own Lori Allen who owns one of the bridal shops featured in the show Bridals By Lori. She has a preview on what to expect this season and how vendors are coping during a tough time for the wedding industry.

For more information click here.

"Ms. Basketball ," Chrstina Granville joins Buck Lanford with a quick at home quarantine workout. For more information click here.