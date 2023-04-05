Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 5, 2023

Polaris: An iconic piece of the Atlanta city skyline is back open. Polaris is the rotating restaurant and lounge atop the "Hyatt Regency Atlanta"- which was designed to give diners a panoramic view of downtown.

The onset of the pandemic back in March 2020 forced the hotel to close Polaris and in the intervening years, hotel staffers say they’ve been able to take the time to really focus on preserving the legacy of the iconic restaurant while also planning for the future. Part of that future is the hotel chain’s "Change Starts Here" initiative, which general manager Derrick Morrow says is partly focused on expanding business partnerships and spending with minority-owned businesses, especially those that are Black-owned.

Hyatt Regency Atlanta is located at 265 Peachtree St. NE in downtown Atlanta.

Regular hours for Polaris are 5-10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays and 5-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.



Jessi Case "On A Wing and A Prayer": Actress and metro Atlanta native, Jessi Case, talks about her role in her new movie "On a Wing and a Prayer." It’s the extraordinary true story of a family’s harrowing journey of survival when they’re forced to safely land a plane after the pilot dies mid-flight.

Good Day’s Alyse Eady talked to Case about what it was like starring alongside Dennis Quaid and Heather Graham.

You can watch "On A Wing and A Prayer" on Prime Video April 7.

GA Pecan Restaurant Week cooking demo: Pecans are good for you and great for our local economy. That’s why there’s an entire week dedicated to delicious pecan dishes. Georgia Pecan Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend. To celebrate, a dozen chefs across the state will be featuring some creative pecan-inspired dishes on their menu. Chef Pat Pascarella will be participating and he joined us to showcase a special dish he created: a lamb rack glazed with wildflower honey, toasted Georgia pecans, smoked carrot purée, roasted baby carrots, olive relish, crumbled feta and fresh dill.

Georgia Pecan Restaurant week is sponsored by Georgia Pecan Growers Association and runs April 8th through the 16th.





"Brides" Tips to avoid wedding drama: "Brides" Editorial Director Gabriella Rello Duffy talks How to avoid - or solve - wedding party drama. Choosing the wedding party is one of the bigger decisions couples make while wedding planning –Do we have to include our siblings? Do I also have to include this person from childhood? And what happens when the chosen bridal party members don’t get along? Gabby has the answers. She gave us tips on common mistakes to avoid when choosing wedding party members and how to resolve wedding drama.