Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 5, 2021

Seafood 101 with Brookhaven’s new Kathleen’s Catch:

Choosing seafood — and cooking it properly — can be a tough task for at-home cooks. And with so many of us spending more time in the kitchen due to the pandemic, chances are you’re ready to branch out and try something new.

Enter Kathleen Hulsey.

Hulsey is the owner and operator of Kathleen’s Catch, a seafood market that recently opened its third location, this one in Brookhaven.

Hulsey created the first Kathleen’s Catch in Johns Creek a decade ago, where it quickly became a popular spot for locals looking to pick out the freshest seafood this side of Boston Harbor. At her additional locations in Milton and now Brookhaven, Hulsey offers a rotating selection including flounder, scallops, oysters, shrimp and crab, depending on availability and freshness.

Along with the raw seafood, Kathleen’s Catch offers up prepared specialties including lobster rolls, tuna salad sandwiches and New England clam chowder. Shoppers may place orders online or in-store, and local delivery is available.

As well as selling the seafood, Hulsey and team offer cooking guidance and even recipes, both in their stores and on their website. For example, videos posted online feature topics like "How to Shuck an Oyster" and the long list of recipes includes Honey Orange Glazed Grouper and Mediterranean Shrimp Linguine.

So, who’s hungry for a seafood dinner? The new Kathleen’s Catch in Brookhaven is located at 3436 Clairmont Road — click here for more information. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning doing a little cooking with Kathleen!

Dr. Neil Winawer discusses the latest COVID-19 news:

The CDC announced that those who are fully vaccinated are free to travel without further testing. Millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been thrown out at a manufacturing plant. Emory School of Medicine's Dr. Winawer lets viewers know exactly what all of this latest news means.

Former WWE wrestler Booker T talks about his new documentary film:

Booker T enthralled and inspired countless fans throughout the course of his wrestling career. Now his story comes to life in the new documentary film, "Biography: Booker T," which takes viewers from his humble beginnings to his rise as a WWE superstar. The documentary premieres Sunday, May 9 on A&E.

Mani Millss dishes on the Verzuz battle between Earth, Wind & Fire and The Isley Brothers:

There was another iconic Verzuz battle, and this time it was with the legendary Earth, Wind & Fire, alongside The Isley Brothers. For the first time ever they had a host, and it was none other than Steve Harvey. Both groups took fans back down memory lane with the tunes and even gave some backstories on how they came up with some of the songs. Mani Millss gives her thoughts on the battle. You can follow her on social media @Manimillss.

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information click here.