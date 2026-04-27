Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 27, 2026

Here are the special guests and segments for April 27:

Atlanta Film Festival shines during landmark golden anniversary: Just how monumental is this year’s Atlanta Film Festival? Executive director Chris Escobar sums it up like this: "There are less than 10 film festivals nationwide that have turned 50, believe it or not." And the Atlanta Film Festival is one of them, with the annual event celebrating its "golden anniversary" right now. This year’s event launched April 23 and runs through May 3, presenting nearly 200 cinematic events that are open to the public.

Deborah Cox talks splashy return to Broadway in "Titanique": The powerhouse singer behind the record-breaking hit "Nobody’s Supposed to Be Here" says right now, she’s exactly where she’s supposed to be. Grammy-nominee Deborah Cox — whose hits also include "Sentimental" and "We Can’t Be Friends" — is currently appearing on Broadway in the musical spoof "Titanique." The show, an over-the-top parody of James Cameron’s epic film "Titanic," opened at New York’s St. James Theatre earlier this month and is scheduled to run through July 12th.

Tre’ Horton portraying Marlon Jackson in Lionsgate's "Michael": The film follows the early life and legacy of The King of Pop! Alex speaks with Tre' about how he was able to portray Michael's brother, his favorite Jackson 5 song and more. The film is playing in theaters now, watch the trailer here.

Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: Millions of Americans are now turning to AI chatbots for medical advice—and surprisingly, doctors are starting to use them too. But how exactly are physicians using AI behind the scenes? Is it improving care, saving time… or introducing new risks? And most importantly—where should we draw the line between helpful tool and medical decision-maker? Here to discuss is Emory Dr. Neil Winawer.

Financial Literacy Month: As financial literacy month comes to a close, many young Americans are rethinking their financial wellness, with new data showing gen z and millennials are increasingly turning to "survival spending" just to keep up.

Mz. Shyneka has the latest in entertainment headlines: Meg Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson may have called it quits. And Michael shows up big at the box office. Mz. Shyneka has all the information. Listen to Shyneka weekday mornings on Streetz 94.5 from 6am til 10am.

Pet of the day: Shelter and Shelves brought in a puppy named Cosmo for adoption. To learn more click here.