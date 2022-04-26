Good Day Atlanta viewer information: April 26, 2022

Atlanta’s "stroopwafel cart" serves up tasty Dutch treat:

It’s been nearly two years since we first visited the metro Atlanta family behind 3Bros Cookies, which specializes in making and selling fresh Dutch stroopwafels. And since tomorrow is King’s Day — a national holiday in the Netherlands — it seemed like a perfect chance to schedule a return visit for some baking (and snacking!).

We spent the morning at the 3Bros Cookies bakery in Fayetteville, where Guido Vliegen and his family hand-make their stroopwafels and package them for retail. In case you don’t already know, stroopwafels are a popular Dutch treat — a kind of wafer cookie often enjoyed with coffee or hot tea.

"A stroopwafel is like a mini-waffle that we make on a press," said Vliegen during our last visit in 2020 (which you can watch here). "And when it comes off the press and is still hot, we slice it open and fill it with caramel."

Vliegen and his wife Leslie (a Fayette County native) created 3Bros Cookie as a way to introduce the popular Dutch cookies to local audiences, and the company name is a nod to their blended family. Although their business exploded online during the pandemic, they’ve now incorporated live baking on a baking cart, which they take to area farmers markets and events. Tomorrow, that cart will head to the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Atlanta as part of the Consulate’s King’s Day celebration; King’s Day is celebrated in the Netherlands on April 27, marking the birth of King Willem-Alexander.

For more information on 3Bros Cookies or to order online, click over the company’s website here. And click the video player in this article to check out our second delicious morning with the 3Bros team, learning more about stroopwafels and even chatting with Consul General Ard van der Vorst.

Family Law Attorney Randall Kessler breaks down actor Johnny Depp's lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard:

The case between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard continues to make headlines with explosive testimony. Depp hopes he'll be vindicated, saying abuse claims damaged his career. Family Law Attorney Randy Kessler joins Good Day to walk us through the case so far and how this may play out. For more information on Randy Kessler or his books "Trapped By LAW: Stop Paying Child Support for Paternity Fraud" and "DIVORCE: Protect Yourself, Your Kids, and Your Future" click here.

Tennis Champion John Isner talks about the Atlanta Open: Thousands of tennis fans pack Atlanta Station for the Atlanta Open and this year it is expected to be another grand slam for the popular event. The very best tennis players in the world will play and that includes six time champion John Isner. He joins us live for a preview of the event. For more information click here.

International Dance Day event at XCEL Studios If you're in the dancing mood, head down to XCEL Studios for International Dance Day. The three-day event kicks off on Thursday and runs through Saturday. The event is free, with 50 dancers allowed in each session. For more information see below or click here.

Thursday, April 28 6-11 p.m. Jam Session

Friday, April 29 Invites include local choreographers, Lyrik London, Brandon Jones, Marc Inniss, Kiki Ely, Aaron James, Aryes Cox, Gary Beauford, Dre Lakin, Danni Heverin among others. Fifty dancers will be allowed in each session! Invites include Reese, Phyouture, Antonio, Enerjaee, Nonstop, Iglide, Grim, Draem, Elise, Zig, Bam Morales, Maeyion, Flashdrive, Soup, Luffy and Gnerd among others in the community.

Saturday, April 30 Invites include local choreographers, Taylor Perymon, Ivan Gomez, Chris Lucky, Sherrod Tate, Bubba Carr, Ivan Gomez, Rachel Truitt among others.

Tommy Davidson talks his four night engagement at the Atlanta Comedy Theater:

Thursday April 28 through Sunday May 1, actor and comedian extraordinaire Tommy Davidson will appear at the Atlanta Comedy Theater. He just finished recording a hit song with multi-Grammy winner, Dave Koz, guest-starred on Nick Cannon’s "Wild ‘n Out" this season, and received rave reviews for his starring role on one of this spring’s biggest hits, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" on Disney+. Tommy Davidson new song, "Sweet Reunion," with Grammy winner Dave Koz. For more information on Tommy Davidson click here.

Buck Belue from 680 The Fan talks about his new book "Inside The Hedges": It's a project decade in the making, and with the Georgia Bulldogs winning their first seasons since 1980, the timing of Buck Belue's new book "Inside The Hedges" couldn't be better. It's a behind the scenes personal look at the former UGA quarterback's journey from Valdosta to winning the National Championship in 1980. For more information on where to get the book click here.

Ally Lynn gives the latest in entertainment news: Twitter has a new owner, and it's the richest man in America. Elon Musk has officially obtained Twitter for $44 billion. Ally Lynn talks about what this means for Twitter users. Keep up with her on Instagram @HeyAllyLynn

