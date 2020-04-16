Good Day Atlanta viewer information April 16, 2020

Food trucks draw workers from the front lines to the lunch line: Click here for more

Popular vegan restaurant owner Pinky Cole gives back during the Coronavirus pandemic. Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson talks to her via Skype about her efforts. For more information on Pinky Cole or The Slutty Vegan restaurant click here.

Medical Masks for Georgia: The fight against COVID-19 continues in hospitals across Georgia. A local group is also hard at work — trying to get N-95 masks into the hands of frontline workers. A Milton mother has kick-started Medical Masks for Georgia and is collecting and distributing masks. For more information on how you can help:

Sifted Provisions, Chef Valerie Preston demonstrates an at-home recipe for making Shakshuka: For more information on today's recipe see below. For more information on Sifted Provisions, click here.

Advertisement

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups tomato sauce or canned tomatoes

¼ onion, cut into strips

½ bell pepper, seeded, cut into strips

2 eggs

2 cloves garlic, minced

½ tsp cinnamon

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp paprika

¼ cup cilantro and parsley, roughly chopped

Olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

FOR SERVING:

Pita or bread for serving

Feta cheese, optional

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat oven to 375F. Heat olive oil in a cast iron or oven-safe pan. Saute peppers, onions and garlic until onions are translucent. Add spices and toast for about 1 minute or until fragrant. Add tomato sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Let simmer for 5-7 minutes or until thickened. Crack eggs directly into the pan. Place pan in oven for 5-7 minutes or until eggs are done as you like. Garnish with fresh cilantro, parsley, and feta, if using. Serve with pita or crusty bread.

Sifted Provisions saves you a trip to the grocery store with chef-crafted grocery bundles full of fresh produce, frozen meats, pantry staples, and household items. Maintain your health and safety with our Touch-Free Curbside Pickup or Doorstep Delivery. siftedprovisions.com.