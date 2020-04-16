Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information April 16, 2020

Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Food trucks draw workers from the front lines to the lunch line: Click here for more

Atlanta restaurant owner giving back to the community amid COVID-19

Sluty Vegan ATL has launched a three-part plan to support the health, safety, and well-being of the community.

Popular vegan restaurant owner Pinky Cole gives back during the Coronavirus pandemic.  Good Day Atlanta's Sharon Lawson talks to her via Skype about her efforts. For more information on Pinky Cole or The Slutty Vegan restaurant click here.

Mom creates Medical Masks for Georgia

A local group is hard at work trying to get N95 masks into the hands of frontline workers.

Medical Masks for Georgia:  The fight against COVID-19 continues in hospitals across Georgia. A local group is also hard at work — trying to get N-95 masks into the hands of frontline workers. A Milton mother has kick-started Medical Masks for Georgia and is collecting and distributing masks. For more information on how you can help:

Middle Eastern dish using ingredients you might already have on hand

Check out this delicious Middle Eastern dish that uses ingredients you might already have on hand.

Sifted Provisions, Chef Valerie Preston demonstrates an at-home recipe for making Shakshuka: For more information on today's recipe see below. For more information on Sifted Provisions, click here.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cups tomato sauce or canned tomatoes
  • ¼ onion, cut into strips
  • ½ bell pepper, seeded, cut into strips
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ tsp cinnamon
  • 1 tsp cumin
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • ¼ cup cilantro and parsley, roughly chopped
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste

FOR SERVING:

  • Pita or bread for serving
  • Feta cheese, optional

INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Preheat oven to 375F.
  2. Heat olive oil in a cast iron or oven-safe pan.
  3. Saute peppers, onions and garlic until onions are translucent.
  4. Add spices and toast for about 1 minute or until fragrant.
  5. Add tomato sauce. Season with salt and pepper. Let simmer for 5-7 minutes or until thickened.
  6. Crack eggs directly into the pan.
  7. Place pan in oven for 5-7 minutes or until eggs are done as you like.
  8. Garnish with fresh cilantro, parsley, and feta, if using.
  9. Serve with pita or crusty bread.

Sifted Provisions saves you a trip to the grocery store with chef-crafted grocery bundles full of fresh produce, frozen meats, pantry staples, and household items. Maintain your health and safety with our Touch-Free Curbside Pickup or Doorstep Delivery. siftedprovisions.com.

Food is trending topic during coronavirus pandemic

Lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd talks about how the topic of food is trending on Instagram.