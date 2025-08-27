Goats take over Lilburn park in fight against invasive vines

article

The city of Lilburn has hired some unusual help to clear invasive plants from its park — a crew of goats.

What we know:

This week, 91 goats were brought in to City Park to eat away at the kudzu growing along the creek. City leaders say the animals offer an environmentally friendly way to tackle the fast-spreading vine that can be difficult to remove by traditional methods.

What you can do:

Residents are welcome to stop by the park and watch the goats at work. But officials remind visitors that the goats are on duty, and should not be touched.