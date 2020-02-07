Go Red for Women Day celebrated at State Capitol

Women were wearing red on Friday to raise awareness for Go Red for Women Day.

Celebrated by the American Heart Association, the day is designated to increase women's awareness and research about cardiovascular health.

Friday, State Representative Doreen Carter hosted a Go Red for Women rally at the State Capitol to remember those who have died of heart attacks or strokes.

Several doctors also spoke about what women need to do, to keep themselves healthy.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the number one killer of women causing one in three deaths each year.