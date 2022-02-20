10-year-old girl dies after Jackson County house fire

A late night house fire claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl in Jackson County, the sheriff’s office said.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at a home along Skelton Road in Hoschton. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrived to the home to learn the girl was still in her bedroom. The flames and smoke were too intense for deputies to try to enter the home.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and were able to get to the child out. She was rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where she died shortly after arrival.

Another person in the house was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

The Georgia State Fire Marshall’s Office, Jackson County Coroner, and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

The names of the victims have not been released.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

