Giants' Kapler puts anthem protest on hold for Memorial Day game

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler suspended his protest against gun violence during Monday's Memorial Day game against the Phillies.

Earlier Kapler said that he would put the protest on hold and stand for the anthem to honor those who died while serving the U.S. military.

"Today, I’ll be standing for the anthem. While I believe strongly in the right to protest and the importance of doing so, I also believe strongly in honoring and mourning our country’s service men and women who fought and died for that right," Kapler wrote on his personal blog. "Those who serve in our military, and especially those who have paid the ultimate price for our rights and freedoms, deserve that acknowledgment and respect, and I am honored to stand on the line today to show mine."

Kapler began the protest in response to last week's deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas. He said he would not come out on the field for the national anthem until he feels ‘better about the direction of our country.’

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he supports Kapler's decision.

"I always support any form of peaceful protest that is what our country is founded on," said Kerr. "I think its great he is making his own statement, and everyone has to do it his own way. I applaud him for it."

Advertisement

ALSO: Ted Cruz confronted for attending NRA convention same week of Texas school shooting