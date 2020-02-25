Get free pancakes on Feb. 25 at IHOP for National Pancake Day

article

You can get breakfast for free Tuesday, Feb. 25 – and maybe even forever.

IHOP is giving away pancakes as part of National Pancake Day. You can get a free short stack. No purchase is necessary for the free pancakes.

A short stack of the three pancakes usually costs $5.99.

The free pancakes begin at 7 a.m. and will run through 7 p.m. at most locations. It lasts through 10 p.m. at select locations.

New this year is a "Pancakes for Life" contest, which includes pancake-themed prizes like bicycles, scooters, jackets, gift cards – and more free pancakes.

“This year, we really amped up our annual celebration by creating the ultimate IHOP fan sweepstakes where one lucky pancake-er will walk away with ‘Pancakes for Life,’” said Stephanie Peterson, a company spokeswoman, in a statement.

The grand prize will be paid out in gift cards totaling $15,000. The winner will be announced on or around March 7, 2020. Official rules can be viewed by clicking here.

The event is also a national fundraiser. IHOP is encouraging customers to donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

