Georgia’s 'Pink Palace' goes red and green for holiday tours

It’s called “the Pink Palace” in the National Register of Historic Places, and the minute you lay eyes on this gorgeous North Georgia estate, you’ll understand why. But right now, the famed Tate House is a little more colorful than usual, decked out in red, green, silver, and gold for its annual Christmas Tours.



The Tate House, located north of Atlanta in Pickens County, is a 19,000-square-foot mansion built out of Etowah Pink Marble. The property was purchased by Colonel Sam Tate in 1834, and the marble was mined from a quarry just behind where the mansion would eventually sit. Construction on the house began in 1921, and the Colonel and his siblings were living in the mansion by 1926.





Today, the Tate House is owned by Holbrook Properties, LP, and serves as a popular wedding venue (just check out the gallery on the Tate House website, and you’ll understand why!). And this time of the year, the Tate House staff goes all out for the holidays, decorating the entire mansion with trees, wreaths, garland, and more. Seriously – you have to see it to believe it.

Mansion tours are offered now through December 21st, on Saturdays through Thursdays from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children ages five to 10, and may be purchased at the door.

We first visited the Tate House back in December of 2014, and couldn’t believe what the team there had done with the decorations. So, we decided to make a return trip – click the video player in this article to get a look at how North Georgia’s famous marble mansion is celebrating this season.