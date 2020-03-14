Georgia's March 24 presidential primaries postponed due to COVID-19

Georgia's March 24 presidential primaries have been postponed until May because of fears over the coronavirus, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

An exact new date was not immediately available.

Early voting was alreay underway and scheduled to last through Friday, March 20.

For many people, the presidential primaries will provide the first chance to use Georgia's new voting machines. The $104 million system combines electronic voting with a printed out paper ballot. It's the first time in 18 years, votes will be recorded on new machines in the state.

You can find more information on how to register and check your voter status, by clicking here.

TAYLORSVILLE, GA - MARCH 01: Voters head to the polls to cast their votes on Georgia's presidential primary. (Photo by Branden Camp/Getty Images)

