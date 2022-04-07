Georgians urged to report invasive giant South American lizard species

article

Georgia wildlife officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a wild South American lizard that is gaining a foothold in the Peach State.

In the last four years, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has been working to try to remove the Argentine black and white tegus from the state.

The lizard, the largest in its species, can grow up to 4 feet long, weighs 10 pounds or more, and is native to South America

Tegus are considered an invasive species and can pose a significant threat to native Georgia wildlife. They will eat the eggs of ground-nesting birds—including quail and turkeys—and other reptiles, such as American alligators and gopher tortoises, both protected species. They will also eat chicken eggs, fruit, vegetables, plants, pet food, carrion and small live animals, from grasshoppers to young gopher tortoises.

"They can live almost anywhere and eat almost anything," said Daniel Sollenberger, a DNR senior wildlife biologist.

In Georgia, the lizards have a wild population in Tattnall and Toombs counties. Florida has at least four wild populations and the lizards have been found in half of the state's counties.

Officials are asking anyone who sees the black and white lizards to report any sightings as temperatures begin to warm and the lizards get back on the move.

"With area residents, hunters and other folks helping us keep an eye out for and controlling tegus, we are cautiously optimistic we can control this population," Sollenberger said.

While the lizards are legal as pets in Georgia, it is illegal to release them into the wild.

Black to dark gray with white speckled bands across the back and tail, these reptiles live up to 20 years, according to the DNR Wildlife Resource Division. Hatchlings have bright green on their heads, a coloration that fades at about one month-old.

In Georgia, tegus might be confused with native reptiles such as juvenile alligators (which are protected) and broadhead skinks, according to wildlife experts.

They are asking anyone who sees this lizard, alive or dead, to report it to officials. The DNR asks that you note the location, take a photo if possible and report the sighting at gainvasives.org/tegus or by calling (478) 994-1438.

As invasive species, tegus can be legally trapped or killed year-round, through animal cruelty and local rules do apply.