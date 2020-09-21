Georgia voters remember Ruth Bader Ginsberg, debate SCOTUS future

Like many across the nation, Carmen Coya-van Duijn applauds Ruth Bader Ginsberg for paving the way for women in the struggle for equality in the American workforce.

"One of the most important things she allowed for us is a voice, voting rights, equal rights. The landmark cases she argued in the seventies were absolutely pivotal for me to work and ask for pay that wasn't possible," said the small business owner from Hall County.

Despite their differing political views, fellow Georgia voters agree the late Supreme Court justice left an indelible print on the fabric of America.

"Justice Ginsberg was an icon and a trailblazer in so many respects, her passing reverberates across the nation and her relationship with Judge Antonin Scalia is something we can all admire and agree that even though we disagree, we can still get along," said Evans, a Republican from Cobb County.

"I think also one of the things she provided was a sense of balance on the Supreme Court and having somebody who's been there for so long who was about fairness and righteousness kept that sense of balance," said Marty Monegain, a Democrat from DeKalb County.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg delivers remarks at the Georgetown Law Center. (Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Monegain is frustrated Senate Leader Mitch McConnell announced his colleagues will move quickly to approve the nominee President Donald Trump submits later this week, particularly since McConnell said such a move was inappropriate following the death of Scalia months before the 2016 presidential election.

"Here we are just a month out and we're looking to rush somebody in the position. This just speaks to the proclivity of this administration to bully the country into whatever their agenda is. The hypocrisy is really high here," said Monegain, who is the vice-chairman of Black Man Lab, a mentoring organization that serves Black boys and men in metro Atlanta.

But, Evans takes issue with Monegain's assessment, insisting the hypocrisy goes both ways.

"The buck doesn't stop with McConnell. The buck doesn't stop with Trump. They have a constitutional obligation to make that nomination and the buck will stop with the U.S. Senate to see what they do with it. And while Republicans stand to lose three or four, it could still come down to Vice President Pence becoming the historic tiebreaker in all of this," said Evans, who is the president of the Georgia Chapter of the Republican National Lawyers Association.

Coya-van Duijn, who's voted for Republicans and Democrats, said she agrees with Evans.

"We need to move forward and get this done. I'm really terrified of a 4-4 split. We've got to make a decision about this because leaving this to pass can open a Pandora's box that I'm not sure our country is willing, ready and want to go through," said the military wife and mother.

