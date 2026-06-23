Georgia Tech releases stadium renovation renderings

Image 1 of 4 ▼ COURTESY OF GEORGIA TECH

The Brief New images show progress on Georgia Tech's $70 million stadium renovation. The project includes upgraded seating, a new videoboard and improved sound system. Construction is expected to be completed next year.



Georgia Tech has released new images highlighting progress on a $70 million renovation project at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

What we know:

The upgrades mark the first major renovation to the 113-year-old home of Georgia Tech football since 2003.

Planned improvements include remodeled seating in premium areas, a state-of-the-art videoboard and an upgraded sound system designed to enhance the fan experience.

University officials expect the renovation project to be completed next year, ahead of future football seasons at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Click here to see more renderings.