Georgia students' anti-trafficking bill reaches governor's desk

The Brief A group of 11 students from the Forest School in Fayette County successfully lobbied for new anti-sex trafficking legislation. The bill passed both the Georgia House and Senate and now awaits a signature on the governor's desk. The students met with state senators and lobbied through meetings and emails to ensure the bill moved forward.



High school students from Fayette County are celebrating a major legislative victory after their ideas to combat human trafficking were transformed into a bill passed by the Georgia legislature.

Georgia students take a stand

What we know:

A group of 11 students from the Forest School in Fayette County decided to take action against human trafficking after hearing from a guest speaker and a survivor.

Rather than writing a standard classroom paper, the students drafted legislation and lobbied lawmakers at the State Capitol.

Their efforts were supported by State Sen. Brian Strickland and Sen. Matt Brass.

The resulting legislation has successfully passed through both chambers of the Georgia legislature.

What we don't know:

The specific number assigned to the bill and the exact date Governor Brian Kemp is expected to sign it have not been released.

Because of the sensitive nature of their work against the sex trafficking industry, the names and faces of the 11 students involved are not being made public.

The impact of the student-led bill

What they're saying:

"Hearing actually what it is and how it starts, especially with young people, was very enlightening," one student said.

Another student noted that speaking with a survivor was "heartbreaking."

State Sen. Brian Strickland praised the group, saying, "These young girls came up, and they had all these great ideas, and they were really looking ahead saying we’re now high school girls, worried about people like us growing up in a state where human trafficking is still happening."

Future of the legislation

What's next:

The bill currently sits on the governor’s desk awaiting a signature to become law. However, the students say they are not stopping with Georgia. The group plans to draft similar legislation for other states with the specific goal of making pandering a felony across the country.