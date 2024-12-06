Georgia state trooper helps deliver baby on side of road

article

A trooper with the Georgia State Highway Patrol is being credited for helping a couple with the birth of their new baby on Thursday.

According to GSHP, Trooper Rutledge was on I-85 South near GA 400 when he was flagged down by a man on the side of the road who said that his wife was in labor.

Trooper Rutledge called for EMS but realized that they would not make it in time, so he prepared to help deliver the baby.

With Trooper Rutledge’s assistance, the mother was able to deliver the baby, and he cleared the baby’s airway.

After a few minutes, Grady EMS arrived at the scene and took both mother and baby to the hospital to be checked out.

"We are happy to report that mother and child were doing well," GSHP told FOX 5 through a news release.

Well done, Trooper Rutledge!