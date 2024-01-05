Georgia State Patrol reports 24 road deaths during recent holidays

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) say that a total of 24 deaths occurred in the state due to traffic crashes during the 102-hour Christmas and 102-hour New Year's holiday travel periods. The fatalities were the result of 14 fatal traffic crashes investigated by GSP Troopers and an additional 10 fatal traffic crashes investigated by local law enforcement agencies.

During the Christmas holiday period, spanning from 6 p.m. Dec. 22 to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 26, there were 15 fatalities. The agencies reporting fatalities during this period included the Atlanta Police Department, Cobb County Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, and DeKalb County Police Department.

Moving into the New Year's holiday period, from 6 p.m. Dec. 29 to 11:59 p.m. Jan. 2, there were nine fatalities. The local law enforcement agencies reporting fatalities during this period included Cobb County Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, DeKalb County Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office, and South Fulton Police Department.

In addition to the fatal crashes, GSP Troopers investigated a staggering 589 traffic crashes statewide during the Christmas period, resulting in nearly 332 injuries. During the New Year's period, Troopers responded to over 305 traffic crashes, leading to approximately 156 injuries.

The significant number of fatalities and injuries highlights the importance of adhering to traffic safety measures and exercising caution on the roads, especially during holiday travel periods. Law enforcement agencies continue to work diligently to address road safety concerns and prevent further incidents.