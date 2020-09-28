Georgia State Fair opening with COVID-19 restrictions

article

COVID-19 won't stop the Georgia State Fair from bringing thrills, shows, and food to Atlanta Motor Speedway this year.

The annual state fair will begin on Friday, Oct. 2 at the speedway and continue through Oct. 11.

Officials say they've put strictly enforce COVID-19 guidelines for all fair attendees. Masks will be mandatory for everyone at all times, with the exception of when seated at one of the fair's designated eating areas.

The fair will also administer temperature checks and a travel questionnaire to all patrons at the entrance.

Anyone who had COVID-19 in the past month will need to provide clear test results from the past three days before entering.

The fair will also strictly enforce social distancing, with 6-feet markers in lines for rides and concessions.

Attendees will still get to see the classic attractions the fair has to offer including pig races, the wolf show, and the Circus Hollywood.

The North Georgia State Fair will also kick off its Taste of the Fair at Jim Miller Park starting on Friday afternoon.

The drive-thru experience offers all the fall favorites - including fried dough, cotton candy, and snow cones - delivered to your car.

Guests can also walk up to order at the 15 food vendors and sit in the park.

The North Georgia State Fair will also be collecting food for Must Ministries, with each person who donates seven canned goods given free admission.

