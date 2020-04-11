Georgia sheriffs give warning about new Facebook 'scam'

Law enforcement in Georgia is sending out a warning to be careful who you give your personal information to.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office and Forsyth County Sheriff's Office say a new game that is spreading through Facebook could leave you in a lot of problems.

The game, which has spread through social media, asks the user personal questions that the game can then compare to someone else or use to quiz friends.

However, the sheriffs say the game's questions seem a bit too familiar.

"Do any of these questions sound familiar? They should because many of these questions are “security questions” that you’re asked when creating an online account," the Dawson County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

By playing the game, officials say, you could be giving your answers to security questions to

scammers wanted to do you harm.

"Now your friend has no ill intentions towards you, but some of those scammers sitting at home knowing that there's millions of Americans at home right now are phishing for information," Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman said.

Before you give out any information online, officials say you should take a second to think about who might be receiving that information.