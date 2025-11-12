Georgia shelter rescues 23 animals from severe hoarding case

Image 1 of 15 ▼ Dogs rescued from an unsanitary hoarding situation wait for care at the Murray County Animal Shelter in northwest Georgia after being removed from a single home housing more than a dozen neglected animals on Nov. 12, 2025. (The Murray County Animal Shelter)

The Brief Officers rescued 15 dogs and eight cats from a severely unsanitary hoarding situation in Murray County. None of the animals are available for adoption until they receive full medical care and behavioral assessments. The shelter is urgently seeking donations and licensed rescue partners to help care for the rescued pets.



Animal control officers are in the middle of an emergency rescue after uncovering what they describe as a severe hoarding situation involving more than a dozen neglected pets.

What we know:

The Murray County Animal Shelter said 15 dogs and eight cats have been removed so far from a single home where they were found living in "severely unsanitary and dangerous conditions." Officials said more animals could still be rescued as the operation continues.

Because of the animals’ fragile condition, none are currently available for public adoption. The shelter said they will need time to decompress, receive full veterinary treatment including spaying and neutering, and undergo behavioral assessments before being placed in permanent homes.

What they're saying:

"These dogs and cats have been living in a terrible state of neglect. They are frightened, likely medically compromised, and need urgent intervention," the shelter said in a statement.

Shelter officials are now asking for donations to cover the immediate costs of intake, emergency stabilization, and medical care for each animal.

"We appreciate both our members of the community who stand alongside us as well as our dedicated rescue partners," the shelter said. "We can’t save them without you."

What you can do:

The Murray County Animal Shelter is asking for donations to cover medical care, food, and supplies for the rescued animals. Supporters can also drop off towels, blankets, cleaning items, and pet food.

Officials ask that all communication be sent through private message as staff are unable to answer phones during the rescue effort.

Anyoner looking to donate can click here.

What's next:

Licensed animal rescue groups are being asked to help. The shelter is requesting that any 501(c)(3) rescue organizations willing to take in dogs or cats send a private message with their rescue name, state license number, and how many animals they can accept.