Georgia sets tourism records with $46.2 billion in spending

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The Brief Georgia welcomed a record 175.6 million visitors in 2025, marking its fourth consecutive year of record tourism. Visitors spent $46.2 billion, generating $5.3 billion in state and local tax revenue. Georgia ranked fifth nationally for domestic overnight visitation for the sixth straight year.



Georgia set tourism records for the fourth consecutive year in 2025, welcoming 175.6 million visitors who spent $46.2 billion at businesses statewide, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp announced the figures alongside the Georgia Department of Economic Development at the annual Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference on Jekyll Island. Spending by domestic and international visitors increased more than 2% from the previous record in 2024.

Visitor spending generates tax revenue

What we know:

Travelers’ spending on lodging, restaurants, transportation and other businesses generated $5.3 billion in state and local tax revenue. State officials estimated that revenue reduced the average Georgia household’s annual tax burden by nearly $1,300.

Tourism generated $84.1 billion in statewide economic impact and supported 473,837 jobs, including direct, indirect and induced employment — roughly one in every 15 Georgia jobs.

Georgia holds national ranking

Big picture view:

Georgia ranked fifth in the nation for domestic overnight visitation for the sixth consecutive year.

The figures come from an annual study by Tourism Economics commissioned by the Georgia Department of Economic Development to measure tourism’s economic impact statewide and across all 159 counties.