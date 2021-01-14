Georgia sees 11th fire death victim after Taliaferro County house fire

article

A death in Taliaferro County marks the 11th fire death in the state of Georgia since the start of the New Year, state officials report.

The deceased person was found in a home located at 2579 Bethany Chapel Road in Crawfordville around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Georgia Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety reported.

"The deceased was found by the Taliaferro County Fire Department inside a bedroom," said Commissioner King. "We are now awaiting a positive ID from the GBI Crime Lab."

Investigators with the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office and the Taliaferro County Fire Department have ruled the fire "accidental in nature." The exact cause is still under investigation.

Commissioner King said this is the 11th fire death in 2021. Last year, there were about 96 fire deaths in Georgia.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.