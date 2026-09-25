Georgia Secretary of State warns election officials off political betting

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The Brief Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger warned election workers and officials against betting on political races ahead of Election Day. Prediction market platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket reported over $750 million in bids on upcoming midterm election outcomes. Georgia law classifies election gambling as a misdemeanor, but officials plan to push for stricter legislative prohibitions for election staff.



Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is warning election officials and poll workers across the state not to place bets on political races as prediction market apps surge in popularity.

Political prediction market growth

What we know:

With Election Day 39 days away, betting on political outcomes has skyrocketed nationwide. Prediction market platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket have recorded more than $750 million in total bids on midterm races across the country.

Raffensperger held a sit-down interview with FOX 5 to issue a direct warning to election workers, volunteers, and state staff, urging them to stay completely clear of prediction markets.

"Don't do it," Raffensperger said. "It's really important that anyone that's involved in the election process, any election official, should not be betting on their outcome."

While Georgia state law classifies gambling on an election or political nomination as a misdemeanor, Raffensperger acknowledged there is no explicit state statute prohibiting election staff from placing bets on races they manage if they do not actively interfere with results.

Unlike traditional sportsbooks, platforms like Kalshi and Polymarket are designated as federally regulated financial exchanges. Because of this federal designation, these platforms are not subject to state gaming laws or state gaming taxes.

"Right now, there's nothing in state law saying you can't do that," Raffensperger said. "That's why we're saying, please don't do that. It's just not good practice."

Proposed election gambling laws

The backstory:

The Georgia State Elections Director recently released formal guidance to counties, reminding local leaders that state law already prohibits any government employee from profiting off their official position.

Raffensperger stated he wants the General Assembly to pass tighter laws specifically barring all poll workers, election staff, and employees within the Secretary of State's office from placing political bets.

"Next year, I hope that the next incoming Secretary of State will go ahead and, you know, work that through the general assembly," Raffensperger said.

Federal election betting rules

What's next:

In addition to state guidance, election officials and political figures face oversight from prediction market platforms operating under federal regulations.

Last month, Kalshi fined and banned a North Carolina congressional candidate after discovering she bet on her own race.

What we don't know:

State officials have not announced specific legislative sponsors or draft text for the proposed bill targeting election worker gambling for the upcoming legislative session.