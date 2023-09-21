Georgia residents win big in Powerball drawing, but no one wins it all

Once again, no one won Powerball in Wednesday's drawing, but two people in Georgia are big winners.

The winning numbers were 16, 27, 59, 62, 63 and 23.

According to Georgia Lottery, one Georgia resident won $1 million last night and another resident won $2 million because they chose the power play.

The current jackpot is worth approximately $725 million ($345.7 million cash value) and the next drawing will take place on Sept. 23.

No one has won the big jackpot in the last 27 drawings.

The last big winner was on July 19. That's when a California resident won $1.08 billion.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 292.2 million.