Georgia Renaissance Festival opens with themed weekends

The Brief Georgia Renaissance Festival returns for 41st season in Fairburn Themed weekends include Celtic, pirates, magic and fantasy events Festival runs weekends through Memorial Day with daily entertainment



The Georgia Renaissance Festival is back in Fairburn, kicking off its 2026 spring season with crowds gathering for a day of jousting, live entertainment and Renaissance-style fun.

What we know:

Guests during opening weekend stepped into a bustling village filled with knights, jesters and musicians, along with more than 160 artisan shops and a wide selection of food and drinks. Now in its 41st year, the festival features 14 live stages and runs every weekend through Memorial Day.

Organizers say one of the biggest draws this year is the lineup of themed weekends, each offering a different experience for visitors. Upcoming themes include "The Crown’s Companions" on April 18-19, celebrating pets and their owners, and "Celtic Gathering: Crowns & Clans" on April 25-26, featuring pipe and drum performances and clan-inspired festivities.

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In May, the festival continues with "Clash of Realms," bringing together characters from across fantasy worlds, followed by "Midsummer Dream," a romantic-themed weekend with dancing and celebrations. "Conclave of Magic" will highlight spellcasters and fantasy elements, while "Pirate Invasion Weekend" offers three days of seafaring развлечment over Memorial Day weekend.

The season wraps up May 30-31 with "Legends of the Fae," where mythical creatures and magical storytelling take center stage.

The festival is open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each weekend, rain or shine. Click here for more information.