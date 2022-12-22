'Daddy!': Georgia military dad surprises daughter by coming home for Christmas

Christmas came early for a little Georgia girl when she got a big surprise at her school.

Zaria was learning in her classroom at the Goddard School of Canton when she got a surprise visitor - her dad Private First Class Mikhail Robinson, who had returned home from deployment early.

The moment she realized what was happening, Zaria shouted "Daddy!" and ran to Robinson for a big hug.

"I missed you so much," Robinson told his daughter, who was so excited to see him.

In addition to getting to spend the holidays with his family, the Georgia soldier has more to be thankful for.

Robinson and his wife are expecting their second child in the coming days.