Georgia man searches for love in FOX’s 'Farmer Wants a Wife'

Four real-life farmers hoping to find romance on the range in the new FOX dating series "Farmer Wants a Wife" — and one of them is from right here in Georgia.

"It’s starting to sink in," says 31-year-old Hunter Grayson, who was born and raised in Watkinsville. "My sister’s starting to jab me a little bit about it. She said that’s like her worst nightmare, waking up in the middle of the night and seeing my face on TV!"

In "Farmer Wants a Wife," Grayson and three other farmers each welcome a group of single women to their rural properties, introducing them to life on the ranch and hoping to find lasting love with one of them.

"Honestly, I’m 31 years old [and] haven’t had a whole lot of successful relationships in life," says Grayson of his decision to appear on the show. "I figured, well, if all else fails, why not try TV now?"

He continues, "The women are great. They are just truly some of the greatest people I’ve ever met in my life. And…they were willing to learn, and that’s really what showed their character and where their heart was, and that meant the world to me."

And as for those skeptical viewers who might not really believe Hunter Grayson is a farmer, the fifth-generation cattle producer gazes around his property and laughs.

"This is my ranch. And I have to say, you know, I don’t watch a whole lot of reality TV, but this show puts the real in reality."

"Farmer Wants a Wife" premieres Wednesday on FOX 5 Atlanta at 9 p.m., right after an all-new episode of "The Masked Singer."