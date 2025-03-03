Expand / Collapse search

Georgia man competes on new FOX series 'Extracted'

Published  March 3, 2025 9:53am EST
Georgia man competing on 'Extracted'

FOX's new survival reality show features a dozen people dropped into the middle of the Canadian wilderness as their families try their best to help them survive from a command center. Augusta, Georgia’s own Charles ''Woody'' Kaminer was one of the contestants, and he, his son Blake, and nephew Collin Hodson talked with Paul Milliken about the experience.

The Brief

    • Georgia’s own Charles "Woody" Kaminer is competing for a $250,000 prize with his son Blake and nephew Collin Hodson on the new FOX series "Extracted."
    • The series features a dozen untrained competitors dropped off in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, each of whom is helped along remotely by a pair of family members.
    • All-new episodes of "Extracted" air on FOX 5 Atlanta Mondays at 8 p.m.

ATLANTA - If you’re not watching "Extracted," you’re missing out on the biggest new show on television!

The FOX series features a dozen untrained competitors dropped off in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, each of whom is helped along by a pair of family members stationed back in a command center. 

One of those amateur survivalists is Augusta, Georgia’s own Charles "Woody" Kaminer, who is competing for the $250,000 prize with his son Blake and nephew Collin Hodson, who must strategize back at HQ to keep Woody thriving in the wild. 

All three guys recently stopped by the FOX 5 Atlanta studios to talk a little bit about their experience on "Extracted" — click the video player in this article to check it out. And catch an all-new "Extracted" at 8 p.m. Monday right here on FOX!

The Source: Woody and Blake Kaminer and Collin Hodson stopped by the FOX 5 Atlanta studios for a chat with Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.

