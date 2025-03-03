Georgia man competes on new FOX series 'Extracted'
ATLANTA - If you’re not watching "Extracted," you’re missing out on the biggest new show on television!
The FOX series features a dozen untrained competitors dropped off in the middle of the Canadian wilderness, each of whom is helped along by a pair of family members stationed back in a command center.
One of those amateur survivalists is Augusta, Georgia’s own Charles "Woody" Kaminer, who is competing for the $250,000 prize with his son Blake and nephew Collin Hodson, who must strategize back at HQ to keep Woody thriving in the wild.
All three guys recently stopped by the FOX 5 Atlanta studios to talk a little bit about their experience on "Extracted" — click the video player in this article to check it out. And catch an all-new "Extracted" at 8 p.m. Monday right here on FOX!
The Source: Woody and Blake Kaminer and Collin Hodson stopped by the FOX 5 Atlanta studios for a chat with Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.