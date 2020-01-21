Georgia man arrested in 2018 Jefferson County arson investigation

Investigators have arrested a Jefferson County man for a 2018 arson incident that destroyed a home.

The Jefferson County man was accused of setting fire to the home where he was staying. (Insuranceand Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office)

Officials with the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner's Office said that they assisted with the arrest of 35-year-old Antonio Rodriquez Jordan of Wrens, Georgia and charged him with one count of arson in the first degree.

Jordan is accused of being involved in a fire to a home where he was staying in December of 2018. Officials say he confessed to the arson to Wrens police on Jan. 16.

“The people of Jefferson County are safer with this man in custody," Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King said in a statement. "I would like to applaud the local investigators, as well as my Fire Investigations Unit, for staying on top of this case throughout its entirety.”

Jordan is currently in the Jefferson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.