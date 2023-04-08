Georgia-Kentucky baseball game in Athens postponed because of weather

Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s Georgia-Kentucky baseball game here at Foley Field has been postponed. The teams will now play a doubleheader Sunday starting at noon.

Gates will open at 11 a.m for the doubleheader that will consist of a pair of seven-inning games. Fans holding tickets for Saturday's game along with those for Sunday will be admitted with open seating for the doubleheader. There will be 45 minutes between games. Per SEC baseball weather policy, when day two of a series is postponed, the final day of a series will feature a doubleheader with each game consisting of seven innings.



Georgia's premium seat holders will have access to the premium area for the game they have a ticket for. That is, those with a Sunday premium ticket would have access to that area for game one of the doubleheader Sunday. Saturday's premium ticket holders would have premium access for the second game of the doubleheader.



Sunday's first game will be televised by the SEC Network while the second contest will be streamed on SEC Network+. All Georgia baseball games can be heard on the Georgia Bulldog Sports Network.



On Friday, the No. 10 Wildcats erased a 4-0 deficit with seven runs over the final three frames to claim the opener 7-4. The Wildcats are now 27-3 overall, 9-1 in the SEC while the Bulldogs are 16-14 (1-9 SEC).



