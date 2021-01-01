Georgia hospitals welcome first babies of 2021

article

The Georgia babies of 2021 are arriving!

At Northside Cherokee Hospital, baby Leo was born while the rest of the world celebrated the beginning of 2021.

Leo's father Abimael Andrade and mother Erika Estrella got to say hello for the first time to their new baby boy at 12 a.m.

At The Medical Center, Navicent Health is central Georgia, baby boy Terrance Howard III - or "T3" - was born at 5:08 a.m. to proud parents and Macon residents Chelsea and Terrace Howard Jr.

Howard was a healthy 7 pounds and 5 ounces.

