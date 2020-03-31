Georgia grandmother celebrating 101st birthday

A Georgia family needs your help making one woman's special day even more special.

Tuesday, March 31 is Georgia Ann Dorsey's 101st birthday.

Dorsey's granddaughter said they planned a huge celebration with family and friends for the Social Circle woman's birthday, but coronavirus force them to cancel the whole thing.

"We love her and we thank God for blessing her to see another year," granddaughter Latrisha Lundy said.

Lundy said Dorsey still lives in her home and is able to walk around on her own. Though she has a Pacemaker and is limited to what she can do, she still has an amazing sense of humor and loves to play with her over 30 grandkids.

"She loves to crack jokes and always laughing," Lundy said.

The whole family loves music, which Lundy credits her grandmother for helping foster in all of them.

"Most of her offspring are either playing an instrument in the church or singing in church," she said.

For all of us here at FOX 5, Happy Birthday Mrs. Dorsey!