Georgia food rescue organization sees demand spike during COVID-19 pandemic

The number of metro Atlanta families in need amidst the coronavirus pandemic is skyrocketing, and Gwinnett County-based food rescue organization Satisfeed says it's working hard to answer the call for help.

The line of cars wrapped around Life Church International in Duluth on Saturday.

Each of the cars represented one local family in need of help putting food on their table.

Satisfeed founder Tim Turner says before the COVID-19 pandemic his organization served at most 40 families a week. Now that number is closer to 500 families a week.

"It overwhelms me every Saturday when folks line up," Turner said. "They go around the building and then I have a line that puts another 17 to 20 cars in line and they are still backed up onto Riverside Parkway, perhaps even out to Peachtree Industrial."

Satisfeed partners with the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Bordens, Gwinnett County Services, and private donors to meet the growing need in Gwinnett County.

Turner estimates they are serving more than 2,000 people in Gwinnett County alone.

