Georgia early voting sets record with more than 188K voters

The Brief More than 188,000 people voted in person during the first day of early voting, a record for a midterm election, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. More than 10,000 absentee ballots have been accepted out of more than 130,000 issued. Early voting ends Oct. 30; Election Day is Nov. 3.



Georgia’s 2026 early voting began with record turnout, with more than 188,000 people casting ballots in person on the first day, according to figures from the Secretary of State’s Office.

The in-person total was more than 53,000 higher than the first-day turnout during the 2022 midterm election, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. Including accepted absentee ballots, nearly 200,000 people had voted by the second day of early voting.

More than 10,000 absentee ballots have been accepted out of more than 130,000 issued, according to the state’s figures.

A new step at the polls

Voters will see an additional check-in step this election cycle. After poll workers check voters in electronically, they are required to handwrite each voter’s name on a numbered list. The measure is intended to help election officials maintain accurate records and create a paper record of who has cast a ballot.

Voters interviewed during the first day said the process went smoothly and did not add much time to voting.

Important dates

The deadline to request an absentee ballot in person from a county registrar is Oct. 23. Early voting ends Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

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