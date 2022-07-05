Georgia deputy praised for saving drowning children

article

A Muscogee County Sheriff's Office deputy is being commended for rescuing children from drowning.

Piedmont Hospital Columbus shared a photo of Deputy Greg Countryman Jr. in a Facebook post, thanking him for his heroic efforts.

According to the hospital, deputies received a call about two unconscious children who were pulled from a pool. The children were not breathing.

Countryman Jr. arrived at the scene and saw the homeowner attempting CPR on the children. Countryman took over CPR on one of the children and eventually, both were resuscitated.

Countryman was assisted by Sgt. Lori Weitzel until EMS arrived.

Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Pediatric Emergency Department evaluated the children.

"Thanks to the quick response by Deputy Countryman Jr., tragedy was avoided — sparing the lives of these two children," Piedmont Hospital's Facebook post said.

Sheriff Greg Countryman shared his pride in his own post on Sunday.

"Deputy Countryman Jr.’s heroic efforts have made Atlanta news and we could not be more proud. We are so thankful that these two children were saved and that Deputy Countryman Jr. was close by. His quick-thinking and ability to remain calm under pressure is to be commended. Job well done!"