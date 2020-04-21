Georgia coronavirus cases now at 24,225 with 994 deaths reported

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has surpassed 24,000 across Georgia while deaths from the virus approaching 1,000.

As of Monday, the number of cases had risen to 24,225, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths is now at 994, an increase of 78 from Sunday. Officials say 4,744 patients are hospitalized due to the virus with 1,070 under intensive care.

There have been 127,169 tests administered.

Cobb, DeKalb, Dougherty, Hall, and Gwinnett counties have more than 1,000 cases reported. Fulton County has exceeded 2,500 cases. Dougherty and Fulton counites have reported more than 100 deaths each.

According to the data, Black or African Americans are disproportionately impacted by the virus compared to other races. See data.

The Georgia Department of Health says the youngest person to die from the virus is a 22-year-old Muscoggee County woman. The oldest has been a 101-year-old woman in Fulton County. See data.

According to a report from John Hopkins University, more than 110,642 people across the United States have recovered from the virus, with over 891,804 recoveries reported worldwide.

DPH says it is working closely with the CDC, and state partners to respond to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the U.S., including Georgia. The goal is to quickly identify cases of COVID-19 and take the appropriate public health action to reduce its spread and protect the general public.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

Gov. Brian Kemp announced plans to restart the state’s economy, saying many businesses that closed to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus could reopen as early as Friday, April 24. The governor said restaurants could begin dine-in service on Monday, April 27.

"Georgians who are small business owners, those people have good common sense and we're trusting them to use it, but if they abuse it, we will take further action," Kemp said. "But I believe they can do it as part of this measured approach."

The governor’s actions line up with the phase one of reopening seen in the guidelines issued last week by President Donald Trump’s administration. Those guidelines call for 14 days of declining COVID-19 cases.

Georgia has mroe than a dozen drive-thru locations for virus testing and plans more. Kemp says the priority for tests is being given to those at highest risk — the elderly, people who already have chronic illnesses, those in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities and first responders such as paramedics.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.